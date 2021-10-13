Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make history as he scores his 58th hat-trick.

Ronaldo has made history again. He has also promised to “always be looking for more and more and more.” Ronaldo netted another hat-trick for Portugal during the game against Luxembourg. Ronaldo has now scored a staggering 115 international goals.

This is Ronaldo’s 58th hat-trick. It is also the 10th that he has scored for Portugal. Portugal beat Luxembourg 5-0 on Tuesday, October 12.

Ronaldo was on excellent form and in the first few minutes scored two penalties. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner soon went on to complete the treble shortly before the match ended. Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha also put in amazing performances. They helped to bring the team to victory and both scored.

Portugal is only lagging one point behind Serbia, the group A leaders. They still have one game in hand though. This could be critical for Portugal.

He took to Instagram to celebrate the victory. He commented: “Another victory, another step towards our goal, another historic night in defence of our colours!

“Everything becomes easier when we play at home and in front of an audience that cares for us from the first to the last minute…

“I had promised that I would always be looking for more and more and more!

“It’s in my DNA and in our DNA, we’re never content, we never lower our arms and we always go.”

