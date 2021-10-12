Nerja awards work to improve the lighting of the Balcón de Europa

Balcón de Europa and the Church of El Salvador are both to be illuminated

The Major of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, announced that by means of a Decree of the Mayor’s Office, public lighting will be installed to enhance the area around the Balcón de Europa and the Church of El Salvador. The amount allocated to the program is 91,759.35 euros. “This important action, which aims to enhance the image of the tourist and historical heart of the municipality and achieve greater energy efficiency, is complemented by the partial replacement works of the promenade that will begin in mid-November.”

The work will be carried out by Elecnor, SA, as put forward in the proposal made by the Contracting Committee. They obtained the best technical assessment of the two companies that applied for the tender. Lighting will be placed within the facades of the Church and bell tower, and the arches of the Paseo and the bases of the palm trees.

“These works are financed by the subsidy granted by the Tourism Council of the Junta de Andalucía to Nerja as a Tourist Municipality of Andalusia (MUNITUR),” explained the mayor. He also thanked the regional administration for the allocation of the funds.