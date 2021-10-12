Major soaps to air first-ever soap crossover storyline

Major soaps including Casualty, Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks to be involved in the first-ever soap crossover storyline.

The soap crossover storyline will be broadcast the first week of November and will be a special storyline about climate change.

Soap queen Sharon Marshall spoke on This Morning today, October 12, to announce the news and called it “amazing.”

She told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “It’s the first time it’s ever been done. In November, we’re going to be having the world’s first soap crossover.”

“Now for the first time, all five British soaps – and our continuing dramas – they’re all going to come together and tell the same story at the same time. That story is going to be climate change.”

The soaps involved include Casualty, Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Holby City and Hollyoaks.

She continued: “All of these people have been talking about it in secret for months and months to make this work and what they’re each going to do is film a scene, have a reference that is going to cover a different aspect of climate change and – this is the fun bit – a soap first.”

“You’re going to see all the programmes do a nod to the other and characters will start popping up from one soap in another soap on screen. That has never been done before.”