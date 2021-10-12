EuroMillions is offering the biggest jackpot in its history tonight

EuroMillions offers the largest jackpot in its history tonight



Later this evening, Tuesday, October 12, one lucky winner could scoop a jackpot of €220 million on the EuroMillions lottery. Tonight’s jackpot is the largest sum of money to ever be up for grabs in the history of the draw. As always, the draw will take place in Paris, France, between 8pm and 8:10pm GMT (9pm to 9:10pm CET).

A EuroMillions ticket consists of 7 numbers, with 5 main numbers from 1 to 50, and 2 Lucky Stars from 1 to 12, To win the jackpot, a player must match all seven numbers on their ticket with those drawn out in Paris.

Players from nine European countries can participate: Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. Between 80 to 100 million people buy a ticket for the draw every week, and this week, with the huge jackpot, it is bound to be an even higher number.

You don’t need to live in a participating EU country to buy tickets. Switzerland is not an EU member and has played EuroMillions since October 2004. Although the UK is no longer a member of the EU, an agreement in place is between the UK National Lottery and the operators of the eight other participating member states, allowing British nationals to take part.

As the EuroMillions website states, “If you are a UK citizen living in Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain or Switzerland, you can still buy tickets as usual, either online or from participating retailers in those countries. You don’t have to be a citizen of a EuroMillions country to play there, but you must claim your prize in the country in which you bought your ticket”.

If you do not reside in one of these countries then you can bet online through the Multilotto website. Multilotto is open 24/7 and sell’s EuroMillions lines up to one hour before the draw.

