Three million retirees and pensioners to receive important letter from Imserso

Three million retirees and pensioners across Spain will soon receive an important letter from Imserso regarding winter trips.

Spain’s popular Imserso trips are a step closer to being reinstated. The forced stoppage, due to the pandemic, caused a total cancellation of the program. The governments new objective is to reactivate the program this October, with the offer of 816,000 available places and by Wednesday, October 13, tenders for the contracts will have been completed.

There are still a few weeks to go for the successful bidders to formalisation contracts, which is a mandatory procedure and at the same time, the agency is already preparing more than three million letters and communications addressed to the beneficiaries in which the proposed travel dates will be indicated.

In order for Imserso trips to resume, after the forced interruption by the pandemic, two essential conditions have to be met: the first and most important is that there be a secure sanitary protocol in place with respect to COVID-19. Part of this aspect has already been achieved in recent months due to the significant level of immunisation achieved, helped by the extraordinary vaccination effort made by Spain.

The second condition was if sufficient interest would allow the granting of new contracts- i.e. would enough people be interested in going on the trips.

The new contracts, extendable until the 2023-2024 season, have been adjusted to the preferences expressed by the beneficiaries of these trips in the previous season, taking into account the quality they demand, reinforcing security measures and maintaining prices so that no one who wishes is left from enjoying the Imserso trips.

The Imserso Thermalism program is also in the advanced process of contracting establishments to meet the demand for places that users have requested in a period that ended on October 1.

The Imserso Thermalism Program includes the following services:

Accommodation and meals on a full board basis and in double rooms for shared use.

Basic thermal treatments, which will include: The medical examination when entering the spa for the prescription of the treatment. The thermal treatment in each case is prescribed by the spa’s medical staff. Medical monitoring of treatment. Leisure and free time activities are offered free of charge by the spa. Collective tourist insurance policy.



In the absence of setting an exact official date for their return – which many expect to be in May next year, what has been released for the moment are the prices that these trips will have, which will range between 115 and 405 euros.

The 15-day tour packages have been eliminated and the places for the eight- and ten-day trips have been increased. Interested persons must meet certain requirements, such as being 65 years old and being pensioners or being attached to the Social Security System in Spain.

