Scotland Yard drops its review into sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew

Scotland Yard has dropped its sex abuse allegations investigation into Prince Andrew



It was announced by Scotland Yard late on Sunday evening, October 10, that their review into claims of sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, and the deceased billionaire paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, had been dropped.

The Metropolitan Police had been reviewing claims that included one which accused Epstein of trafficking the then 17-year-old Virginia Roberts Giuffre into London, in March 2001, where she alleges that after visiting Tramp nightclub in Mayfair, she was forced into having sex with the Duke of York. The Prince has always denied this accusation.

Epstein was also accused of allegedly grooming and abusing other young girls while he was in Britain. Met Police officers had examined Ms Giuffre’s accusations previously, but claimed it was a matter for the US authorities, and did not open an investigation.

They have since apparently spoken with the Duke’s accuser, and as a result, say they have decided to abandon their review into the allegations involving the events that Ms Giuffre claims took place in London.

A preliminary hearing in the civil lawsuit is due in November

A civil lawsuit brought against 61-year-old Prince Andrew in the US, by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, is accusing him of ‘rape in the first degree’, but his legal team is currently battling to have the case thrown out of court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held next month.

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick, after the civil lawsuit was filed in New York, said she had asked her officers to review the claim, assuring,“No one is above the law”. But, a Met spokesman said last night, “As a matter of procedure, MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review has concluded, and we are taking no further action”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

