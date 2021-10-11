Collective Calling, a charity close to our hearts, was the beneficiary of over €3000 raised on Saturday 9th October at this year’s Beach Olympics in Marbella.

The event, which was organised by Marie Rodoni and Fia Horncastle on behalf of the charity, attracted beach goers and passersby as teams battled it out in the blazing sun.

Although the day was certainly full of smiles and laughter and was, overall, a lot of fun, each of the challenges were hardcore. Any fitness level was invited to enter but the energy and tactics applied by the teams really showed off just how dedicated they were to the competition.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



All four teams were in the best spirits as they impressed everyone with their passion to make this a success for charity. Starring Feathers Studio, Big Daddys, Les Roches and Sunstars, the teams were a great mix of men and women, every one of them were real stars of this event.

Feathers Studio took the gold in raising the most money whilst Les Roches Marbella won the cup by coming first in overall position. Big Daddys and Sunstars were extremely close contenders and provided the ‘olympic’ efforts to make the day such a strong attraction.

A massive thank you must go to the many volunteers and sponsors, including Eleiko, who had a prize everyone, were incredibly generous with prizes and equipment and without whom the event could not have taken place.

The event also attracted a ‘Children’s Olympics’ which took place the same day.

Already a lot of people, who missed the event on Saturday, have expressed their desire to be involved in next year’s event. All those interested in sponsoring, volunteering, taking part or simply cheering on should get in touch with the contacts below.

[email protected] collectivecalling.org