La Cala Lions Bazar raises more than €850 for Diabetics Support Group

LA CALA DE MIJAS LIONS Bazar raises more than €850 for Diabetics Support Group which is expanding and helping diabetics across Spain online.

The Autumn Bazar took place on September 25 outside Snack Attack and Bar Tuta in La Cala de Mijas with music from the Costa Soul Singers and many stalls selling different goods with their rentals going to help swell the coffers.

Once again, the youngest diabetic, Sháe came along with his brother although now he is a year older since his last appearance and the brothers joined in with the more than 250 people who turned up to sample the goods and share support.

The Group is now looking forward to November 14 which is World Diabetic Day and during the month they will be making random glucose checks throughout the area.

On the day itself they will have their Sponsored Walk and Fun Day at the Torreon in La Cala so they invite readers get a group together to sponsor yourself for the five kilometre walk and you are welcome to bring your pets, push chairs or even zimmers and sponsorship forms will be in ion’s Charity Shop Calle Torremolinos, La Cala which is having a 50 per cent off sale or by emailing [email protected].

Also don’t forget that the Diabetic Support Helpline is 607 879 450.

