Featured property: Villa La Pedrera

Villa La Pedrera combines modern luxury and ecological harmony.

This beautiful country estate enjoys paralleled panoramic views of Lake Pedrera. As well as an enviable lakeside location, nestled in the 25000 m² of immaculately landscaped grounds, the house also benefits from impeccable interior finish that feels like a natural extension of the outdoors.

A combination of beamed ceilings and walls of glass flood the property with natural light. Every angle offers stunning views all year round. The property’s versatility makes it suitable as a deluxe family home, luxury holiday rental or opulent corporate venue.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The property also boasts ecological credentials using natural materials throughout. The marriage between modern luxury and the surrounding natural beauty is seamless. The Villa is also self-sustaining, capable of generating its own wind and solar energy, with remote control through full smart-device integration.

The property has all the amenities you would expect plus many you might not including a dance studio and fully equipped gymnasium featuring air conditioning, floor-to-ceiling mirrors and a sprung floor. There’s also a recreational pool area and a private amphitheatre with seating for up to 750 guests and onsite accommodation for staff.

The outside features innovative architecture and the outer terrace incorporates three tiered swimming pools designed to accommodate a variety of guests and activities. There’s a slide, diving board, trampoline and a safe swimming space for children. In addition, there’s a 12-capacity luxury Jacuzzi and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen and bar area, perfect for al-fresco dining with friends and family.

Villa La Pedrera is situated by the tranquil waters of Lake La Pedrera and the neighbouring Escalona Mountains and enjoys breath-taking views of both. The pristinely manicured garden offers complete serenity. The grounds surrounding the villa encompass stabling and paddocks which are licensed to accommodate up to 10 horses. There is also a dedicated fishing area.

The four-bedroom property is just 20km from the beach and 40 minutes from Alicante Airport.

You can find out more by visiting the Blanca international web site here, by calling +34 722 595 313 or by emailing [email protected].

Alternatively, call into the offices at Avenida Arenal 1, Local C, 03730 Javea, Spain.