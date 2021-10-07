OUR PASSION FOR PETS DURING THE PANDEMIC

ONE of the undoubted products of the pandemic has been our renewed love of animals – and a spike in demand for feline and canine companions.

However, as regards cats: “If your cat doesn’t respond when you call, it’s not because it doesn’t recognise its name. It’s because it doesn’t respect you and instead views your life with, at best, cold indifference.”

This according to another ‘MOBO’ study (Masters of the Bleeding Obvious). But everyone knows this about cats: “A dog to adore you, a cat to ignore you.” (Authors unknown – probably Profs Paddypaws, Fluff and Tiddles.)

My cat, bless him, is true to form. Meows like mad to go outside but then ‘blames’ me with a disdainful look if it’s raining. Even tries the back door in case I’m lying and there’s a different microclimate back there. Then looks at me as if it’s my fault it’s raining and I’ve the power to make it stop.

Cats have their undoubted qualities but, frankly, I prefer dogs, so comparing the two would be a rather odd, pointless exercise, a bit like judging Boris Johnson by the attributes required of a svelte, world class ballerina.

Moreover, I reckon dogs are far smarter than many of the individuals involved in any survey/’study’. Remember the time when, in a vet’s waiting room, I was surprised to see owners pacing up and down, jingling coins in pockets, listlessly checking out posters and notices while all the dogs present were sitting, waiting calmly, patiently? Then I noticed the sign on the waiting room door: ‘Be back in five minutes, Sit! Stay!’

In fact, even thinking about the novel is sending icy, blood-curdling shivers down my spine…

Nurse, the screens please! That’s better, now I’m back on the meds. And bring that big syringe!

