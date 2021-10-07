Moderna’s founders debut on Forbes rich list after cashing in on coronavirus pandemic.

Moderna co-founders Noubar Afeyan and Robert Langer along with investor Timothy Springe have made it onto the Forbes rich list. The three billionaires made it into the top 400 richest Americans for the year. Their fortunes have grown significantly due to sales of the Moderna vaccine during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The three made it onto the Forbes list on Tuesday. They are said to be worth over $3.5 billion each. There were added to the list based on September stock prices, financial records and SEC documents.

Moderna was the first coronavirus vaccine company to make it to human testing. This saw the stock value climb. More than 150 million doses have been administered since the vaccine was first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Across the world, many people have seen their jobs disappear and their businesses devastated due to the pandemic. However, according to Forbes, the 400 richest people in America have seen their fortunes grow dramatically.

This year many new names are featured on the list. Most of these people come from tech, finance and healthcare industries.

Moderna is based in Massachusetts and they have been criticised for the early sales of their vaccine to countries willing to bid the most. Many people have also criticised the profits that the investors have made.

Stephane Bancel, Moderna CEO believes that next year vaccines will be accessible to ‘everyone on Earth’. AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have stated that they do not expect to profit from their coronavirus jabs.

