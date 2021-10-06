Tui is cancelling La Palma flights for three weeks

Airline Tui is cancelling La Palma flights from the UK for at least three weeks.

Airline Tui is cancelling La Palma flights from the UK for at least three weeks due to the volcanic eruption.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt and two more fissures were blown open earlier this week. Authorities in La Palma have reported “intense” activity.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Over 6,000 people have been evacuated since the eruption on September 19 with local officials saying gas and ash has been sent up to 6,000 metres into the air.

The lava has caused damage to many properties, infrastructures and plantations.

On Monday, October 4, deep underground earthquakes shook the island.

Tui UK and Ireland said: “Due to the ongoing situation we’ve unfortunately had to cancel all flights to La Palma departing up to and including 27 October 2021. All impacted customers will be contacted directly to discuss their options.”

“We’d like to reassure customers due to travel to any other Canary Islands that our flights are currently operating as planned, however, we will continue to monitor the situation and contact them should their holiday be impacted.”

Despite this, the island’s tourism chief, Raul Camacho, said yesterday, October 5, that the island remained open for tourists.

He called for people to continue coming to the island despite the eruption because their tourism is needed to help the economy.

He said La Palma “is a safe island where there is life, where pupils go to school, where the baker keeps delivering bread every day.”

He said: “Life is normal in the rest of the island,” and that only around 10 per cent of the island is affected.