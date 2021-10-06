Tragedy as fire claims octogenarian’s life in Sevilla

Tragedy as fire claims octogenarian’s life in Spain’s Sevilla.

The fire which broke out late on Tuesday night, October 5, claimed the life of an octogenarian. The man was discovered at his home in the Triana neighbourhood of Sevilla. He had lived in a block of flats in Calle Arcangel San Miguel.

The Seville town hall reported that several residents alerted the emergency services shortly before midnight that a fire had broken out. The fire broke out on the eighth floor of a nine-storey block of flats in Calle Arcangel San Miguel.

The fire brigade along with officers from the National and Local Police rushed to the scene of the fire. The incident was also attended by the Public Health Emergency Company (EPES), the Municipal Unit for Social Emergencies and the Social Exclusion Unit of the Council (Umies).

Firefighters fought to extinguish the blaze as quickly as possible. Once the fire was extinguished they discovered the lifeless body of the elderly man. The man is said to have been around 85 years old. He lived alone. One resident in the block of flats was taken to a hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known but the National Police have taken charge of the investigation.

