Red Cross helps more than 1,000 people with palliative care program in Spain’s Almeria.

The La Caixa Foundation’s Programme for the Comprehensive Care of People with Advanced Illnesses was created in 2009. The programme is said to be pioneering.

During 2021 the programme has provided both emotional and spiritual care during palliative care, end-of-life processes and bereavement to more than a thousand people in Almeria.

The programme is managed by the Spanish Red Cross in Almeria. It is promoted by the La Caixa Foundation. The programme has been developed by the Almeria Health District and the Torrecardenas University Hospital.

Thanks to an agreement with the Andalusian Health service a team of four health psychologists and 13 volunteers work together to provide help to those who need it. The health psychologists are specialised in psycho-oncology and palliative care.

Thanks to the programme patients and their families are able to receive end-of-life psychosocial support. Bereavement support is also provided too.

October 9 is World Palliative Care Day. The day aims to mark the importance of palliative care and comes with the slogan: “Leaving no one behind: equity in access to Palliative Care”.

The vital programme provides people in Almeria with spiritual, social and emotional support.

