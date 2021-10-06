Nice conditions for anglers

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club recently held their second match of the Winter League.

As usual, they had chosen the River Jucar in neighbouring Valencia but although the day was overcast, conditions were good with a temperature of 25 degrees.

The 10 contestants reeled in a total weight of 110 kilos, with 55 fish caught and no dry nets.

“It was an excellent day’s fishing for most, with some good weights,” said the club secretary Jeff Richards.

First place went to Graham Sewell with 24 fish weighing 23.525 kilos, with Jack Jenssen in second place) and Barry Barlow in third. Best fish of the day Jack Janssen’s 4.1-kilo carp.

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” Jeff said.

For further information please contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or [email protected]) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).