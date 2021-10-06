‘Mijas Secrets’ brings local tours for foreign residents

Mijas council has presented a new edition of ‘Mijas Secrets’ that begins this autumn.

The Councillor for Tourism, Jose Carlos Martin, and the mayor of Foreigners, Arancha Lopez, have presented the new edition of ‘Mijas Secrets’ that begins this autumn with the first dates already indicated in the calendar for October 17, 24, 23 and 28.

“This is a way to renew ourselves within the tourism of our own locality that was already very successful the first time we launched it this spring.”

“It is the resident foreigners themselves who visit our municipality with professional guides from another more historical, cultural and daily perspective that makes them get a little closer to the Mijas idiosyncrasy and learn more about the city where they live”, says Martin.

Lopez has highlighted the large influx of the previous edition where more than 200 people participated in the 21 cultural walks organised with all the security measures against Covid 19.

“This time we have included an activity where they immerse themselves in the rural world with the visit to a farm where they will be able to see how organic farming is carried out and contact with farmers are some of these immersions that they will be able to enjoy our culture, ”says the councillor.

On October 17 and 24 at 10am, a visit to the historic centre of Mijas Pueblo will take place to learn about the evolution of this enclave in recent decades.

On October 23 the new activity opens from 3:30pm, where a minibus will transfer residents by minibus to get to know an organic egg farm in addition to observing the work of a shepherd from the municipality dedicated to the care of the goats.

On October 28 at 11am, foreign residents can take another guided tour, this time through the city’s artisan workshops where they can enjoy this significant activity in the town.

Those interested in registering can do so by calling 678 155 553 and 686 454 717, as well as email [email protected]

The activities have a price that ranges between €15 and €35 and the quota per route will be between 12 and 15 people.

Tours are conducted in English, German and Danish.