Get communicating in Alfaz

ASSISTING INTEGRATION: Opportunity for Alfaz’s foreign residents to learn Spanish Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ’S free Spanish courses which the Pangea office organises each year for foreign residents have recommenced.

Although classes have begun, a few vacancies remain, announced Martine Merten, the town hall’s Other Nationalities councillor.

Readers interested in joining the A1 beginners’ course or the A2 course for those with a basic knowledge of Spanish should apply directly at the Centro+Social in 3, Avenida Cortes Valencianos or by ringing 965 88 7328 (Extension 3368).

There is no charge for the course, with the cost of the textbook the only outlay required. Alfaz’s Pangea office belongs to the regional government’s network of 113 centres which have been created to assist foreign residents in integrating into their new environment, Mertens explained, with an ongoing offer of courses and activities.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

