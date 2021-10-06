Get communicating in Alfaz

ALFAZ’S free Spanish courses which the Pangea office organises each year for foreign residents have recommenced.

Although classes have begun, a few vacancies remain, announced Martine Merten, the town hall’s Other Nationalities councillor.

Readers interested in joining the A1 beginners’ course or the A2 course for those with a basic knowledge of Spanish should apply directly at the Centro+Social in 3, Avenida Cortes Valencianos or by ringing 965 88 7328 (Extension 3368).

There is no charge for the course, with the cost of the textbook the only outlay required. Alfaz’s Pangea office belongs to the regional government’s network of 113 centres which have been created to assist foreign residents in integrating into their new environment, Mertens explained, with an ongoing offer of courses and activities.