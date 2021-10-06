Essay mills to be banned in the UK

Essay mills – when students pay someone else to write their assignment – are to be banned in the UK.



Services offering to provide students with essays for money, known as essay mills, are to be made illegal, the government announced on October 5.

The move is one of a number of measures being introduced to the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill.

Minister for Skills Alex Burghart said: “Essay mills are completely unethical and profit by undermining the hard work most students do. We are taking steps to ban these cheating services.

“We have also announced a new measure to make sure all young people receive broader careers guidance so everyone can get the advice that’s right for them.

“Banning essay mills will help to safeguard the academic integrity and standards of post-16 and higher education in England and protect students from falling prey to the deceptive marketing techniques of contract cheating services,” he added.

This move follows a number of steps already taken to tackle “unscrupulous essay mills”, including government working alongside the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education, Universities UK and the National Union of Students to produce guidance for institutions on how to combat the threat of contract cheating and guidance for students to make them better aware of the consequences.

