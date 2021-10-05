Stephen Fry backs new mental health campaign

Actor and presenter Stephen Fry backs a new NHS mental health campaign.



The general public is urged to find “what works for me” to support their mental wellbeing as Every Mind Matters campaign is launched.

Nearly half of adults in England said the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on their mental wellbeing. And more than a third of all adults in England said they did not know what to do to help improve their mental wellbeing.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Younger adults reported struggling the most, with 57 per cent of 18-34-year-olds saying their mental wellbeing was negatively impacted by the pandemic, and just under half reporting that they did not know what to do to help.

Stephen Fry, actor, writer and mental health advocate, said: “It’s fair to say that the last 18 months have presented us all with uniquely different and challenging obstacles from a mental health perspective. However, just like keeping in physical shape, it is important to find activities you enjoy to keep your mind healthy.

“I’ve found food preparation and cooking has helped me relax over the past year. It’s all about finding what works best for you to help deal with the everyday stresses and strains of life – it could be exercise, baking a cake or getting stuck in with gardening – the list is endless. If you are struggling and need advice then check out the Every Mind Matters website for tips and guidance to get you started today,” he added on October 5.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.