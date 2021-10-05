Offenders to pay back society with ‘hard graft’ says Raab

Criminal offenders will have to pay back society with “hard graft” says Dominic Raab.



Up to £93 million extra will be invested over the next three years to increase the community work undertaken by offenders to around eight million hours per year.

The funding will be used to recruit 500 more community work supervisors and develop new national partnerships between the Probation Service and major organisations. There will be a particular focus on outdoor projects that help improve the environment and allow the public to see justice being done.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Offenders will clean up hundreds of miles of rivers and canals every year under the first such agreement.

The move is designed to restore the public’s confidence in community sentences by ensuring offenders are visibly atoning for their crimes in a way which benefits local people.

Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor Dominic Raab said: “It is right that the offenders who have damaged their communities should be seen to pay back with their time and some hard graft.

“With new projects such as the one run by The Canal & River Trust offenders will learn new skills and do their bit clearing and maintaining our country’s waterways,” he said on October 5.

Offenders will wear a high-visibility “Community Payback” tabard while they work. “The initiative will also provide training opportunities for them to develop skills to boost their employability,” according to the government.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.