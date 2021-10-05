Nerja School of Music and Dance opens job applications

The Nerja School of Music and Dance has announced the deadline for job applications.

The Councillor for Human Resources, Angela Diaz, has announced the deadline for submitting applications to be part of the Job Bank for teachers of the Nerja School of Music and Dance. This will integrate specialities such as piano, guitar, violin, percussion, singing, wood and metal wind, music and movement, and dance.

Diaz also announced that the deadline has been opened to submit applications for Computer Auxiliary Technician: “Both processes are part of the strategy of this government group to improve the public services that we provide from the Town Council to the residents of the municipality.”

Regarding the submission deadlines, the councillor details that “those interested in being part of the Teachers Job Bank may submit the application until October 13.”

“In relation to the computer assistant application, the deadline will be on October 18”.

In both cases, the applications, together with the required documentation, must be submitted to the Town Hall Entry Register or electronically.

The information for said the jobs are published on the Virtual Board of the Electronic Headquarters of the Town Council.

Diaz concluded: For any questions, people who want to be part of these processes can go to the Municipal Citizen Service Office, located on the ground floor of the Town Hall.”