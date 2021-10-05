Jimmy Carr confirms he’s a dad and reveals unique name for his son

Comedian Jimmy Carr has confirmed that he’s a dad and revealed the unique name given to his son.

Comedian Jimmy Carr has confirmed that he’s become a dad and revealed the unique name given to his son, taking inspiration from fellow American comedian Chris Rock.

The 8 out of 10 Cats host and popular comedian said that he and his partner Karoline Copping have named their baby son Rockefeller Carr, nearly two years after his birth.

Carr, 49, told the Radio Times that the inspiration for the name came from John D Rockefeller, the Standard Oil tycoon, richest person in modern history and wealthiest American of all time.

He added: “Also with a hint of Chris Rock, the greatest ever comedian.”

Carr and his partner, Channel 5’s commissioning editor Karoline, have been together for 20 years and apparently became parents in late 2019 when rumours began to circulate.

The couple never confirmed the tumours or officially announced the birth, however, photos did surface of the comedian pushing a pram.

He said: “[The paparazzi] took plenty of photos of me pushing a pram. Or maybe they thought I was taking old CDs down to the dump in it because I’d fallen on hard times.”

Jimmy confirmed the birth of his son last month during a gig in south London, saying: “I had to tell my little boy he’s adopted.”

“I mean he isn’t, but the look on his face. I said, ‘No, no, no you were adopted, the new family is picking you up tomorrow’.”