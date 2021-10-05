Cutting consumer confusion and costs is key to cutting emissions

The government needs to get clear on cutting consumer confusion and costs because that is the key to cutting emissions, says Which? in its COP26 report.

UK consumers support setting ambitious targets and making big changes to their lives to support the transition to net zero, but they need much greater support from the government and businesses across the UK, according to a major new report from Which?.

With the UK set to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 26 in Glasgow in less than a month, it is clear that to meet the country’s net zero requirements, millions of households will have to make fundamental changes – particularly to how they travel, heat their homes, the food they eat and the products they buy.

However, research by the consumer watchdog involving more than 3,600 people and a series of expert roundtables shows significant support is needed to address the obstacles people face when it comes to making sustainable choices in these vital areas.

Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said: “Consumers will determine the UK’s ability to reach its net zero target, and while many want to make sustainable choices, they currently face costly, confusing and complex decisions that highlight the need for significant support from the government and businesses.

“It is vital that consumers are at the heart of the government’s net zero strategy and that it includes plans to support millions of households as they prepare to make the major lifestyle changes needed to tackle the climate emergency,” she added.

