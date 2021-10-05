Tens of thousands more criminals to be tagged and monitored for alcohol in the UK to cut crime and protect victims.



Around ten thousand of those tagged will be prolific robbers, thieves and burglars fitted with GPS tags as they come out of prison.

Alcohol monitoring tags will also be used on more than 12,000 prison leavers known to commit crimes when under the influence over the same period. It follows their successful use on offenders serving community sentences since last October to help cut the £22 billion cost of alcohol-related crime.

Over 3,500 high-risk domestic abusers will have their whereabouts monitored using GPS tags to protect victims and children from further trauma. The tags may also help the Probation Service discover relationships that offenders are keeping secret so they can alert new partners.

Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor, Dominic Raab said: “This major increase in high-tech GPS tagging will see us leading the world in using technology to fight crime and keep victims safe.

“From tackling alcohol-fuelled violence and burglary to protecting domestic abuse victims, we are developing tags to make our streets and communities safer,” he added on October 5.

The £183 million investment will almost double the number of people tagged at any one time from around 13,500 this year to approximately 25,000 by 2025.

