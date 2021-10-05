Andalucian bulfighting awards have been approved

The Governing Council has approved the creation and regulation of the Andalucian Bullfighting Awards.

The Governing Council has approved the creation and regulation of the Andalucian Bullfighting Awards, with which it intends to recognise all the people and groups that contribute to the defence and promotion of the Festival.

The prizes will be of an honorary nature and may be awarded to individuals or legal entities, public or private, national or foreign, who have distinguished themselves in the different artistic and cultural areas of Bullfighting.

The awards will have to a jury made up of a number of members, no less than five and more than 15, who will be appointed by the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior and competent in bullfighting matters.

The representation of women and men will be respected and balanced.

The Andalucian Government has also given the green light to the creation of the Andalucian Network of bullfighting, whose main objective will be to develop and protect bullfighting in all its facets. For this project, which may be underway in the middle of next year, public and private collaboration will be promoted.

This network will serve as a support to promote and spread bullfighting culture, ensure the integrity of bullfighting shows in Andalucia, programme and develop cultural and social activities around the festival, or encourage scientific, cultural and economic matters in accordance with nature.