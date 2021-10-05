A raft of new actions to a provide a boost for bees have been published by the Government. They aim to sustain populations of honey bees in England and Wales.



Defra published its Implementation Plan for the Healthy Bees Plan 2030 which sets out more than 50 actions which beekeepers, bee farmers, bee associations and government will undertake to boost, protect and enhance populations of honey bees.

Honey bees continue to face pressure from a variety of pests, diseases and environmental threats and the new Implementation Plan sets out actions to sustain the health of honey bees and beekeeping in England and Wales over the next decade.

The plan was developed in consultation with stakeholders and includes promoting training and support as a key action to improve beekeeping skills and provide a supportive and inclusive community.

Launching the Implementation Plan, Environment Minister Rebecca Pow, said: “In this hugely important year for nature, our Implementation Plan is packed with meaningful, tangible actions that will deliver the goals of the Healthy Bees Plan 2030 to look after the health of some of our most iconic and industrious insects – honey bees.

“I’d like to thank our honey bee health stakeholders who have played an important role in developing our plan, and we look forward to continuing to work together to help ensure future generations can enjoy this wonderful hobby and profession while connecting with nature,” she added on October 5.

Honey bees contribute directly to food production and make an important contribution, through pollination, to crop production and the wider environment.

They are just one of many species of pollinator in the UK, alongside 26 species of bumble bee, over 250 species of solitary bee and hundreds of types of hoverflies, butterflies and moths. Actions to support and improve the status of wild pollinators are set out in the National Pollinator Strategy for England.

