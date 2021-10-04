WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are down worldwide

WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger and Instagram are down worldwide.

All owned by Facebook, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are down across the globe.

The outage began at 5.30pm in Spain and the platforms have yet to come back online as of shortly after 6pm.

Facebook tweeted: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Around 2.89 billion people across the globe use Facebook. Instagram has one billion users.

WhatsApp, which was controversially acquired by Facebook, also has billions of users globally. Facebook’s Messenger is also down, according to reports.

Facebook dominates the social media landscape and CEO Mark Zuckerburg has been accused of attempting to gain a monopoly on the world’s online communications marketplace.

A former employer warned this week that the Silicon Valley giant prioritises “growth over safety” and ignores internal warnings about the damage its platforms can cause to children and teenagers along with vulnerable adults.

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, also said the company regulates platforms such as Facebook and Instagram differently for celebrity and political users compared less powerful or lucrative users.

