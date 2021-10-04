Renfe drivers resume strike in Spain

Strike scenes from last week Credit: Twitter

Renfe drivers resume strike in Spain, after a truce of two days.

Renfe drivers will be striking again on Monday, October 4. This time the strike will only involve certain hours in the day, unlike the previous two days of strikes. The strike has been called by the Semaf union. This is the third day of strikes to be held so far.

The strikes held on Thursday and Friday lasted 24 hours each. The Monday strike will see partial stoppages. The stoppages will be held between 5 and 9am, between 2 and 4pm, and between 6 and 10pm.

The drivers are striking again to protest and demand that the integrity of the services provided by Renfe is maintained. The strike also calls for the reinstatement of jobs and routes that have been eliminated.

The protests are expected to continue on Tuesday. Strikes will also be held on October 7, 8, 11, and 12.

Many commuters saw disruptions and delays on trains during the first two days of the strike action. Disruptions were seen in Catalonia, Valencia, and also in Madrid. Renfe claims that these disruptions were caused by drivers not complying with the minimum services agreement. The union though has denied this.


