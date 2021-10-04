Labour calls on Tory party to give dodgy donor money back

Labour has called on the Tory party to give dodgy money from scandal a hit donor back.

The move comes after it emerged that Mohamed Amersi, a major Tory party donor, was involved in what turned out to be a corrupt payment to the government of Uzbekistan and its associates. Labour said the Conservatives should give the money back.

Anneliese Dodds MP, Labour’s Party Chair, said: “It’s really concerning that the Conservatives have accepted hundreds of thousands of pounds from a man who appears to be closely linked to one of Europe’s biggest corruption scandals.

“This is not the first time that Mohamed Amersi has been embroiled in controversy. The Conservatives should return the money he donated to them and come clean about who else is getting exclusive access to the Prime Minister and the Chancellor in return for cash.

“There can’t be one rule for senior Conservatives and their chums and another rule for everyone else,” she added on October 4.

The Pandora Papers, uncovered by a team of international investigative journalists, reveal that Mohamed Amersi, a Tory party donor, was involved as a middle man when a Swedish telecoms firm, Telia, made what later turned out to be a corrupt money to the ruling family of Uzbekistan, a Central Asian state.

Amersi is alleged to have played a role in a £162m bribe to Gulnara Kaimova, the daughter of then president Islam Karimov.

