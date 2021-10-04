Fire devastates a caravan campsite in La Manga, Murcia.

A FIRE has devastated bungalows and caravans on the Camping Villa Caravaning in the Murcian municipality of La Manga



A fire has ripped through the Camping Villa Caravaning complex in La Manga, next to the Mar Menor in Murcia. The blaze occurred on Sunday, October 3, destroying 19 plots containing bungalows and caravans.

According to the emergency services and the Local Police of Cartagena, there were no injuries, but many people have had to be evicted from the site. 112 emergencies reported receiving a call at around 8.30am informing them of the fire.

As a result, they immediately mobilised the Cartagena Fire Brigade, and the Consortium Firefighters, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil, Local Police, and Civil Protection, plus an ambulance. Three light pumps, two mothership pumps, and two light vehicles, tackled the blaze, with a total of 22 personnel in attendance.

A light fire engine and a mother pump were also provided by the Consortium Firefighters. Smoke from the fire was reported as being seen from many miles away, with traffic passing by on the RM-12 spotting the flames.

Cartagena City Council has announced that they are offering a housing solution to those who have lost their caravans, but it will not be necessary to relocate any residents as they had relatives in the vicinity. The campsite has said there is no official account yet of how many people are affected by this incident, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

