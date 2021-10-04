EU Humanitarian Air Bridge delivers life-saving medical aid to Afghanistan

An EU Humanitarian Air Bridge has delivered 25 tons of life-saving medical aid to Afghanistan.

The life-saving cargo consists of medical equipment, including Covid-19 and trauma care kits, provided by UNICEF, Save the Children, and the World Health Organization. It is the second EU-funded air bridge flight landing in Kabul in just one week. The first flight arrived on Wednesday, September 29, delivering over 32 metric tons of surgical equipment and medical supplies that are critical in ensuring the continued provision of primary and life-saving medical assistance in Afghanistan.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management said: “Over the past weeks, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has further deteriorated at an alarming rate, with more than 18 million people in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

“This EU funded Humanitarian Air Bridge flight allows the EU to deliver vital health and nutrition assistance despite the current transport and logistic constraints in the country,” he added on October 4.

The medical cargo delivered to Kabul aims to address the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Due to the ongoing conflict and the recent drought, up to half of Afghanistan’s population is dependent on humanitarian assistance. In response, this EU-funded air bridge flight enables humanitarian organisations to deliver critical health and nutrition items to those in need.

