Black Panther choreographer AJ Aakomon to direct Four Tops musical

The man behind the moves in Black Panther, AJ Aaakomon, is set to direct a new musical about the Four Tops.

Producers Paul Lambert and original Four Tops’ member Abdul “Duke” Fakir are working on a musical about the legendary Motown group.

Now an insider has revealed that Black Panther and Pitch Perfect choreographer AJ Aakomon Jones will direct the new Four Tops musical, I’ll Be There.

Fakir and Lambert were reportedly considering multiple traditional Broadway directors to take the helm, but landed on Aakomon, whose approach to the show should attract a multi-generational audience.

Duke Fakir said: “AJ has an edgy, as well as classic, approach to storytelling.”

Aakomon first took notice of the musical project when he met Fakir at a Hollywood party at Lambert’s home. He is one of the most sought-after directors for Broadway but has turned down everyone, until now.

He has previously choreographed for such renowned artists and actors as Usher, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Janelle Monae, Madonna as well as Black Panther as well as the upcoming Black Panther: Wankanda Forever.

I’ll Be There is expected to begin performances in the late autumn of 2022 with a possible stint on Broadway. A production of the Four Tops musical on London’s West End is also planned.

