The most memorable London Marathon ever kicks off with 40,000 runners taking part.

The London Marathon is making a return after more than two years. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seen previous events cancelled. This year’s marathon though has returned with 40,000 runners heading out on a 26.2-mile course.

This is the first time the event has been held in October rather than earlier in the year. Many Covid prevention measures are in place. Around an additional 40,000 runners will be joining in using a tracking app for the marathon.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Hugh Brasher, race director said that this year’s Marathon will be “the most memorable London Marathon ever”.

“It will be a moment of joy, of true emotion,” he added.

“It is more than just a marathon. This is about bringing people together and that is what we have missed so much in the last 18 months.”

Event finishers this year will not have a medal placed around their necks by a volunteer. Medals will be placed inside finishers’ bags instead.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic athletes are being asked to wear a bottle belt and only bring one supporter with them. This will see crowds reduced.

Andrew Strauss, Former England cricket captain is taking part in this year’s marathon in memory of his wife Ruth. Ruth passed away from lung cancer in 2018. Ruth completed the London marathon in 2013.

Andrew commented: “I feel like it brings me closer to Ruth again. Life goes on and life is busy and to have an opportunity to take a step back and remember that experience and those moments is a really valuable thing both for me and the boys.”

Athletes can expect to enjoy good weather. The Met office’s Jonathan Vautrey commented: “It will be a dry start with some sunny intervals developing through the morning.

“There’s the chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon, but the sunny spells will continue in between.

“Temperatures will start around 10/11C first thing, and then peak at 16/17C in the afternoon.”

“Winds will strengthen a touch through the day as well, so there will be more of a gentle to moderate breeze by the afternoon.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.