Six injured as bus overturns between Vitoria and Pamplona

Six people have been injured this afternoon, Sunday, October 3, when a bus they were traveling on as passengers turned over. The bus was on its regular route between the Basque country cities of Vitoria and Pamplona when the accident occurred.

According to the Basque Department of Security, they informed Europa Press that the bus left the road for no apparent reason, then flipped over on its side, near the Alava town of Iruraiz-Gauna. Five passengers were injured, along with the driver.

The accident happened at around 4.10pm as the vehicle was travelling along the A-1 in the municipality of Alava. The five passengers who were injured are all young people, and were able to leave the bus of their own accord, although they suffered various cuts and bruises.

As a precaution, they were transferred to hospitals in Santiago and Txagorritxu. The road remained closed at 6.20pm while Ertzaintza officers controlled and diverted traffic onto the A-3100, as a recovery team worked to restore the bus onto its wheels, as reported by navarra.elespanol.com.

