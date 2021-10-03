News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

Well managed ADRA residents will receive an IBI rates rebate this year to compensate for increased rateable values, announced the town hall’s Finance councillor Alicia Heras. This will be the seventh consecutive year it has been able to make a reduction, thanks to the municipality’s “responsible economic management,” Heras said.

Boar off STAFF and patients at the HLA Mediterraneo hospital in Almeria City recently spotted a family of wild boar in the grounds. Their visit was merely one of many as they are frequently spotted in the city, occasionally venturing as far as the busy central Rambla Federico Garcia Lorca.

Direct route ALL Carboneras councillors voted in favour of installing a bus-stop in El Argamason so that residents there do not have to travel to Carboneras when going to Almeria City. It will now be necessary to obtain Junta de Andalucia permission to modify the route, the town hall explained.

Good medicine THE PSOE party, in opposition on Velez-Rubio council, has called on the Junta to restore “normality” at health centres. Throughout the pandemic residents were resigned to the suppression of services and in-person primary care consultations but these “anomalous” and incomprehensible restrictions should no longer apply, the party argued.

Forest bounty FIVE kilos of wild mushrooms may be hand-picked each day in Almeria province until May 31 next year, the Junta announced. This follows a 2020 shortage following a summer and autumn with so little rainfall and so few mushrooms that practically no fines were imposed for illegal foraging.