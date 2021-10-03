Fire destroys 60 immigrants shacks in a settlement in Lepe, Huelva

FIRE destroys 60 shacks being used by temporary immigrants in a settlement in the Huelva municipality of Lepe



A fire of unknown origin, on Saturday, October 2, destroyed a settlement where temporary immigrants were living in the Huelva municipality of Lepe. This has been confirmed to ABC by sources in the Lepe Local Police.

Around 60 shacks were burned, built with three layers of pallets, cardboard, and plastic from the greenhouses, totally engulfed by the flames. Luckily, none of the occupants was harmed, as they managed to escape, but they have been left without belongings and accommodation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Emergencias 112 have reported receiving a call at around 8,30pm, informing them of the incident. The slum settlement was located between the urban area of ​​Lepe, and the port of El Terron.

Upon receiving the call, 112 deployed the Lepe Fire Brigade, along with patrol from the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, the Red Cross, and an ambulance, although there were no injuries.

By around 11am the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Huelva declared the fire extinguished. A total of one and a half hectares of land was burned in the process.

According to municipal sources, Lepe Town Council is planning to provide accommodation for the affected immigrants, in hostels in the coastal town of Huelva.

As the fire destroys this settlement, it must be remembered this is not the first time that seasonal workers living in the area have suffered a catastrophe. In July 2020 there was a similar fire that destroyed 70 shacks in a settlement on the Camino del Corchuelo, in El Terron, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.