Boris poised to announce £30million tennis initiative to discover next Emma Raducanu

Boris Johnson is reportedly poised to launch a massive initiative in Britain that will see tennis given a £30million boost by an investment into the refurbishment of around 4,500 tennis courts located in parks around the country.

The Prime Minister wants to provide a platform for young tennis players to grow, and to capitalise on the new enthusiasm created among Britain’s youngsters, who might aspire to emulate 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, who recently won the US Open.

It is also believed that school facilities will be upgraded, or might even see new facilities built. An extra £30million a year is allegedly being made available for such projects, as the PM moves ahead with his plan of making sports facilities available to people of all backgrounds.

With more than fifty per cent of the park courts in Britain currently in a state of bad repair, this investment can make more spaces available. In this way, it is believed that anybody can then pick up a tennis racket, and that the game is not reserved only for the middle classes.

Nadine Dorries, the new Culture Secretary is expected to announce this new initiative, which will involve £22million of government funding, topped up by another £8.5million from the Lawn Tennis Association.

Ms Dorries said, “I want more people to follow in Emma’s footsteps, and find success on the court, whether that’s winning an international tournament, or just picking up a racket to keep fit”.

Nadhim Zahawi, the PM’s other recent new appointment, as Education Secretary, commented, “Sport plays a vital role in the education of our children, and helps to build character and broaden their opportunities. This funding shows we are serious about improving access to quality sports facilities to keep kids active”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

