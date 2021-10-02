Spanish government starts proceedings to change electricity tariffs

The Spanish government has started proceedings to change electricity tariffs for consumers.

The regulated tariff price for electricity, known as PVPC, in its present format has its days numbered. The Spanish Government announced yesterday, Friday, October 1, the launch of a public committee to discuss suggestions for its modification.

The Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC) currently marks the amount that almost 11 million Spanish consumers pay for electricity, 40% of the total. Its design is directly linked to the price that the wholesale market auction (pool) sets every day and can be, as we have all witnessed, very volatile indeed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Due to the way the system works, it can cause spectacular price rises, as happened when the price reached its historical maximum yesterday, spiking at 216 euros per megawatt-hour. The price rises worsened in June and the electricity companies have blamed the methodology for calculating the PVPC as one of the reasons why this rise has become a social problem so quickly.

Now, with the price of electricity at its maximum and with a seemingly unstoppable upward trend ahead, the Government wants to collect any suggestions from consumers on how to disconnect the price paid by them from the volatility of the wholesale market with a public consultation that will remain open until October 22.

Currently, only consumers who use this rate can benefit from the social bonus for vulnerable consumers that allow, if certain requirements are met, to obtain discounts off their bills of between 25% and 40%, and have access to other additional protections, such as the recent vital minimum supply agreement.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.