New mouth starts spewing out volcanic material from La Palma volcano

A new mouth has opened up this morning, Saturday, October 2, in the main face of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma. This news comes from Involcan, the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands, via their official Twitter feed.

It happened at around 10.30am, joining the two other new fissures that had opened early yesterday morning, Friday 1. Images shared by Involcan show liquid, magma, pyroclasts, and other gaseous volcanic elements being ejected from this new mouth.

As this new mouth starts releasing its contents, scientists have already started monitoring this new eruptive mouth, and they are conducting surveillance work on what are now three new lava streams to have started in the last 24 hours.

According to Copernicus, the European terrestrial observation system, lava on the island of La Palma already covers an area of 367.3 hectares, while 880 buildings have been destroyed. This latest measurement brings the total surface area covered by lava to 3,304 hectares since the volcano first erupted on September 19.

Late last night, Friday 1, the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies of the Government of the Canary Islands, had ordered residents of the municipalities of Los Llanos de Aridane and El Paso to stay indoors due to the poor air quality.

This order from the Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (Cecoes) has now been lifted today, Saturday 2, after the authority detected an improvement in air quality, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

