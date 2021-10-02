Incidence rate in Andalucia continues to fall

The incidence rate in the region of Andalucia continues to fall.

The incidence and infection rate in the region of Spain’s Andalucia continues to improve and is now, Saturday, October 2, well below the low risk for coronavirus. New infections, as reported by the Health Ministry, have fallen to 246, a figure which is 72 less than Friday.

According to the daily statement that is issued regarding the coronavirus, the cumulative incidence now stands at 44.4 per 100,000 inhabitants and continues at a low-risk level 0 for coronavirus, it has dropped 3.4 points in 24 hours and 15.6 points in a week.

The 246 positives registered after the 318 cases of this Friday, the 351 of Thursday, 321 of Wednesday, 311 of Tuesday, 362 of Monday and 425 of last Saturday.

The province of Malaga registers the most infections, with a total of 72, followed by Seville with 62, Almería with 47, Huelva with 17, Córdoba with 13, and Cádiz and Granada with 12 each, and Jaén with eleven.

Seven deaths have been registered today, Salud reported two deaths in Cádiz and another two in Sevilla, one each in Córdoba, Granada and Jaén, respectively.

Andalucia also registered today a reduction of 15 hospitalised patients for covid to reach a total of 311. This figure represents a decrease of 76 in the inter weekly comparison, while patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) have increased by four, making the total 88, although 21 less than seven days ago.

