White Baos Conveyancing law service in Spain

In White Baos Lawyers, we can assist you in dealing with your purchase and sale of a property in Spain. If you have a query, you could check our website, and the area of real estate and conveyancing.

Property Law

When buying and selling it is really important to get a proper legal advice.

When we are buying a property it is essential to get a proper legal advice, in order to minimise the risk.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is important to check what is the legal situation of the property. That means of the property is correctly in the land registry, and in Catastro.

But also, if it is in line with the planning of the Town Hall, and fulfil it.

Is also essential to get a proper advice about the wording of the contract to be signed. As buyers or vendors our interests are different. Also, it is important to make sure that the wording of the contracts that we signed with the agent protect our interests as vendors.

Property transfers

Sometimes client want to transfer a property to a friend or a family member. The first thing that needs to be determined it is what is the best way to proceed in order to transfer the property, that means, which is the cheapest, faster and easier way to do it.

A property or a share of a property can be transferred by means of a sale-purchase, gift, inheritance, etc. Depending of the circumstances of each case, do it one way or the other could means an important save of time, money and problems.

In any case, all the parties involved will need to have NIE Number (Número de Identidad de Extranjero), Anyone having an interest in a property in Spain is required to have an NIE (identification) number in order to pay your taxes and register the property.

Therefore each case, needs to be considered individually in order to determine the easiest and better way to proceed. At White Baos, we can study the different options and advise you about what is the best one for your caes.

Large investors

In the case of Large investors, the legal advice is different.

At White Baos we offer special advice for inverstor. You can learn more about it, in the follow link:

https://www.white-baos.com/en/servicios/conveyancing-buying-selling-letting-planning-permission-etc/legal-services-of-white-baos-lawyers-for-large-investors/

So at White Baos, we can give you advice about getting buying and selling in Spain. Transfer property, negotiate and draft letting agreements, etc.

If you want to get legal advice, you could contact us at: www.white-baos.com

Carlos Baos (Lawyer) White & Baos. Tel: +34 966 426 185

E-mail: [email protected] © White & Baos 2021 – All Rights Reserved.