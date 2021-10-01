Town councils on La Palma suspend the request for food and clothing

TOWN councils on the island of La Palma have suspended the request for food and clothing donations as they have sufficient supplies for the time being



In a statement from the Cabildo de La Palma released today, Friday, October 1, they have thanked everybody who has donated supplies of clothing and food to the residents made homeless by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

They reported that all 14 town councils involved in the appeal are extremely grateful for the solidarity and collaboration shown by the citizens of the island. For the time being, they said, the basic needs are now already covered, and as a result, they are temporarily halting the request for more items.

All the town councils on La Palma island, including Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso, and Tazacorte, joined in the request to temporarily suspend the donations of basic necessities. They all showed their immense gratitude to the population that has collaborated, so that the people affected by the volcano could cover their basic needs.

In the same statement, they outlined that anybody who wishes to continue offering their assistance could now help more by donating in the form of financial contributions, which would help to deal with other needs. These donations can be made through the Bizum ‘Donation’ tab, using the code 03747.

Donations can also be sent through the bank account ES47 2100 9169 0122 0017 9456, indicating in the subject line ‘Volcano Donation’, and in the case of international donations, the BIC/SWIFT Code to be used is: CAIXESBBXXX.

All of this aid can be officially recorded by including the senders NIF or DNI, company name, or name and surname, as reported by laprovincia.es.