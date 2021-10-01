Renfe train strike causes chaos in Catalonia

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Renfe train strike causes chaos in Catalonia
Renfe train strike causes chaos in Catalonia

The Renfe machinists train strike has caused chaos in Catalonia.

The “non-compliance” of the minimum services by a group of Renfe train drivers on strike is again causing chaos today, Friday, October 1, for the second day in a row, with multiple delays and cancellations of trains in Catalonia, according to Renfe.

The company has reported that the service “has started irregularly” and that there are “widespread delays” in *Rodalies as a result of the strikes called by the drivers union Semaf.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Yesterday, this strike caused chaos throughout the day in Rodalies due to the failure to comply with the minimum services, which caused the cancellation of more than 400 trains, the specific closure of some stations, such as Plaça Catalunya, and the interruption of services in Sants.

Renfe denounces the fact that the minimum services required, which involve the circulation of 85% of the trains normally scheduled in Rodalies, has not been fulfilled because some drivers have not shown up for work, despite “having the minimum services letter”, (a service guarantee), which the company has described as a “deliberate act”.

However, the spokesman for the Spanish Union of Train Machinists and Railway Helpers (Semaf), Diego Martín, said yesterday that all the drivers who received the notification that they had to go to their position to comply with the minimum services worked and affirmed that there are many letters that were left undelivered due to the “chaos” of Renfe’s human resources service.


Read more:

Renfe train drivers union calls an eight-day strike

*Rodalies de Catalunya is the main commuter and regional rail system in the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia.


 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here