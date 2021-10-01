New DGT traffic regulations come into force on Thursday, September 30

THE DGT brought a whole load of new traffic regulations, or updates, into force on Thursday, September 30



This Thursday, September 30, a whole new set of traffic regulations and amendments came into force from the Direccion General de Trafico (DGT).

The new regulation is called the Traffic, Circulation, and Road Safety Law, and carries some very strict penalties for drivers, so please be aware. The term ‘drivers’ applies to motorcycles as well.

One of the biggest new measures is a reform of an existing law, which states that from now on, any driver caught with a mobile phone in their hand – whether it is active or not – will be punished with the loss of six points from their driving licence. At the moment, the penalty for this is only three points, so it is now doubled.

Probably the most controversial change is with regards to how drivers must overtake another vehicle. Until now, drivers were allowed to exceed the generic speed limit of the stretch of road they were on by 20kph when overtaking, but now, that part of the law is eliminated.

This of course means that any vehicle found to be exceeding the road’s displayed speed limit while overtaking another vehicle will be liable to a fine, but the question arises of how anybody is ever expected to be able to overtake another vehicle safely under these rules.

It opens up the scenario of another vehicle coming in the other direction and causing a collision, because the overtaking vehicle spends too long in the oncoming lane while trying to maintain the legal speed limit.

As a matter of interest, the popular Spanish political parties of Ciudadanos, PNV, ERC, Plural, and Vox, all apparently presented amendments with the aim of maintaining the rule of exceeding 20kph when overtaking.

Not using, or incorrectly wearing the seatbelt now carries a loss of four points, up from three points, and the same when not using child restraints, helmets, or other protective elements.

Drivers of personal mobility vehicles, such as electric scooters, will be obliged to use a protective helmet in the terms that are determined by regulation, a measure that was included in the text through an amendment, as reported by malagahoy.es.

