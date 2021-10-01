Millions of food allergy sufferers protected by new law after girl died eating from Pret

Food allergy deaths will now be prevented from today with the introduction of ‘Natasha’s Law.’

The parents of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse have campaigned for retailers to list all food ingredients on packaging following her tragic death after eating a sandwich from Pret in 2016.

The 15-year-old was on a British Airways flight when she went into anaphylactic shock after a severe allergic reaction to sesame seeds that had been bake into the dough.

Despite using two Epi-pens, Natasha suffered multiple cardiac arrests and later died in a hospital in France.

Natasha and her father had thoroughly checked the label because of her allergy to milk, eggs, banana, nuts and sesame seeds.

A loophole meant that Pret and other food providers did not need to list all of the allergens on products made in their shops.

In 2018, a coroner ruled that Natasha may still be alive if the baguette had been properly labelled and she had not eaten it.

Five years after the tragic loss, mum Tanya, 54, and dad Nadim Ednan-Laperouse, 56, are celebrating Natasha’s Law being introduced.

This new law means pre-packaged food like takeaway sandwiches, cakes and salads will have to have their full ingredients and allergy details listed.

The changes apply to businesses selling their own pre-packaged food at other outlets they run – including market stalls and mobile food vans.

Nadim said: “This change in the law brings greater transparency about the foods people are buying and eating; it will give people with food allergies confidence when they are buying pre-packaged food for direct sale such as sandwiches and salads. Everyone should be able to consume food safely.”

Tanya added: “Natasha was always extremely careful to check the food labels and until that terrible day in 2016 hadn’t had a severe allergic reaction for over nine years.”

“Nothing can bring Natasha back, and we have to live with that reality every day, but we know in our hearts that Natasha would be very proud that a new law in her name will help to protect others.”

“Natasha was a very public-spirited young woman – she wanted to make a difference, so this feels like a fitting tribute to her.”

“However, there is still so much more to do to support people with food allergies including the appointment of an Allergy Tsar, to act as a champion for people with allergies to ensure they receive correct and appropriate support including joined-up health care to prevent avoidable deaths and ill health.”

