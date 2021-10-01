Barcelona Motor Show 2021 inaugurated by King Felipe VI

BARCELONA Motor Show 2021 has been inaugurated by King Felipe VI of Spain, with the event running until October 10



The Barcelona Motor Show 2021 was inaugurated today, Thursday, September 30, by King Felipe VI of Spain. Also present were Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Government; Reyes Maroto, the Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism; and Roger Torrent the Minister of Business and Labor of the Generalitat.

After opening this grand event at the Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc, they paid a visit to the various exhibitor’s stands that will be on show until October 10, with 23 different car manufacturers present.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



​​Pau Relat, the president of Fira de Barcelona, speaking during the opening lunch, said he hoped that the running of the Barcelona Motor Show this year will lead to the reactivation of the automobile sector in Spain.

Relat also stressed that this event is capable of “generating multiple opportunities for the industrial, productive and commercial fabric”, pointing out that the sector is undergoing an important transformation process, with the electric car already a reality, and sustainable mobility a challenge facing Spain’s cities and territories.

He continued, “This 2021 edition is very special. It is one of the first major face-to-face events that we have been able to celebrate, following the security protocols, and after the forced stoppage of the pandemic, so it is logical that it does so under the expressive slogan of ‘The illusion returns'”.

The Fira president added that the Barcelona Motor Show offers a renewed illusion for the automotive sector and its professionals, and for the public, who he hopes will attend and enjoy this large event that is celebrating the evolution of the motor industry, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.