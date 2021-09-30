The Welsh Assembly has voted to ban cruel glue traps.

Glue traps, also known as ‘glue boards’ or ‘sticky boards’, consist of a sheet of plastic, cardboard or wood coated with non-drying adhesive designed to trap rodents such as mice and rats as they cross the board.

In attempting to pull themselves free, animals can rip out patches of fur, break bones or even gnaw through their own limbs to escape. Animals caught by the devices can also be trapped for prolonged periods of time – experiencing potential pain, distress and severe suffering. Unattended animals can die slowly from dehydration, starvation or exhaustion.

David Bowles, the RSPCA’S head of public affairs said: “Glue traps are horrible devices – and our officers have been left shocked and horrified by the awful injuries inflicted to wildlife, pets and other animals.

“These traps can cause immense pain and suffering to animals, and should have no place in modern Wales. So we’re absolutely delighted that the Welsh Government has now announced plans to outlaw glue traps once and for all, as it outlines its next steps linked to the landmark Agriculture (Wales) Bill. This follows earlier announced plans to ban snares too.

“This latest announcement comes on the back of our successful #LawsForPaws campaign – which saw us launch a list of ten ready-to-go Bills, and our supporters urge Senedd Members to put these animal-friendly ideas into a Welsh parliamentary ballot for Member-proposed legislation,” he added on September 29.

