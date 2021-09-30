THE Manacor Hospital is to be expanded to more than double its current surface area and will have a new building for outpatient use and a completely refurbished surgical and obstetric block.

With a budget of €76.2 million it is expected that the work will be completed within a four-year timescale and will completely change the face of the hospital and give a much-improved service to the 150,000 people in its catchment area.

Visiting the existing hospital on September 24, to explain the plans, President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol said that the cost of the building will be assisted by a payment of €30 million from REACT-EU funds because “it is time for Europe to send resources to invest in health, as we are already doing in other services such as education and social services.”

The president also thanked all the staff of the Manacor hospital for their work and celebrated that, with this expansion, a “giant step” is being taken to “give the citizens of the Llevant region the service they deserve.”

There will be two new buildings to include a new Accident and Emergency unit together with ample underground parking for outpatients and the original building will undergo a major refurbishment.

