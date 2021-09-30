Spain is 50,000 square metres larger due to the lava from the volcano

The territory of Spain has grown 50,000 square meters larger due to lava from the La Palma volcano solidifying when it hits the sea.

The so-called “Isla Baja” belongs to the Spanish state.

According to vulcanologist Vicente Soler: “The low island will continue to grow as long as the contribution of lava continues, and this is not in doubt as the lava continues to flow.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



To date, 476 hectares and 981 buildings have been damaged by lava on La Palma. Of those, 855 have been destroyed completely and 126 partially.

However, now that the lava has found a path to the sea, officials hope that it will continue to flow in that direction rather than spreading laterally across land, homes and infrastructure.

Deputy Minister of the Presidency of the Canary Islands, Antonio Olivera, said if the lava continues to flow through the channel it has cut to the sea its “the destructive power” will be limited to “the terrible damage” that has caused so far.

A massive aid package has been earmarked for recovery on La Palma, but the government’s top priority is re-housing those who have lost their homes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.