RDMC’S – The supplier of glass curtains

RDMC’S is a family-run business with many years of experience in the glazing, construction and steel industry.

The business idea first came from Dan who wanted to start a glass manufacturing business making sealed units (double glazing) as back in the UK he was a line manager overseeing the making of such units. Dan started the business with his wife and parents-in-law in 2004 and Dan’s brother joined them not long after, so as the pair had grown with their father who owned a window and door manufacturers, it wasn’t long until the company expanded.

First, they changed locations from a small unit to a double sized factory and bought a toughening machine to produce glass for all requirements, then they gained the distribution and manufacture of SUNFLEX glass curtains and started their own in-house stainless-steel welding and manufacture.

Lastly, they started manufacturing windows and doors, something Dan was extremely familiar with. They soon went from a small family-run business to a much larger operation employing many specialists in their fields to manufacture and install.

Today it is still very much a family-run business with more staff and family members than ever before, all striving to carry on the good name and reputation that RDMC’S has obtained over the last 17 years on the coast. They are specialist manufacturers of glass curtains, stainless steel, UPVC & aluminium, Bi-folds, windows and doors and pool surrounds.

They use only the highest quality materials including 316 marine grade stainless steel so as not to cause corrosion problems. They have their own glass toughening plant which means that the complete glass curtain system, including the glass, is manufactured under one roof. They also manufacture UPVC and aluminium windows and doors, as well as roofs, fixed or sliding (electric or manual), and complete steel structures.

In addition, RDMC’s produces acoustic glass for bars, mirrors, table tops, sealed units, splash backs, shop fronts, shelves, walk on glass, stairs, glass balustrade, pool surrounds, in fact they can assist you with all your glass needs.

They also produce Bi-fold doors and a system called OPENMAX which is new to the market and a video explaining this system is available upon request or you could visit their Facebook page for installation photos and videos of all their work. The Glass Curtain system Sunflex that they manufacture is of typical German design, much time and thought has gone into the system making it one of, if not, the best system available on the market today.

The technique is completely different to other systems that are of similar price, as it is top hung which means that the weight of the glass is distributed evenly and not all sitting on the bottom rubbing metal against metal.

They also have their own viewglass system, for a seamless balcony look that is proving very popular.

RDMC’S recommend that anybody looking to install glass curtains, windows and doors or stainless steel, visit the factory and see where they are being manufactured especially as some companies seem to take money and then disappear, so do ask questions, as a reliable company has nothing to hide.

Check out their Facebook page for regular updates on installations or for any information please email them on [email protected]

or call 952 477 963, 677 712 742

Opening hours Monday to Friday 8.30am to 6pm.

RDMC’S: Pol Ind El Cañadon, Nave 16 & 18, Km2,

Camino De Coin, Mijas Costa, Malaga, 29650